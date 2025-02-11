Valentine’s Day 2025: Mismatched 3 to Little Things; TOP 10 series to watch on OTT with your partner

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2025

Valentine’s Day 2025: Make you valentine’s more special with these top romantic series available on OTT that will strengthen your bond with your partner

College Romance revolves around best friends who are on the mission to search for love. The series is available on Sony Liv.

Little Things follows a cute couple named Dhruv and Kavya who highlights how to deal with highs and lows in a relationship. It is available on Netflix.

Permanent Roommates is an interesting series that highlights the complexity of a relationship. It is streaming on Prime Video.

Mismatched is a romantic drama series that revolves around Rishi and Dimple. It is available on Netflix.

Hiccups and Hookups highlights the present day challenges faced by couples. It is available on Prime Video.

Flames is a romantic drama series with four seasons. It follows an interesting love story between two individuals. It is streaming on Prime Video.

Broken But Beautiful follows two heart broken people who form a unique bond with one another. It is available on ZEE5.

Bandish Bandits first season was released in 2020 and after an impressive success, the second season was streamed on Prime Video in December 2024.

Made In Heaven has two seasons and features Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur. The series is streaming on Prime Video.

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat follows a middle aged guy and a woman who make an unexpected bond with each other. The series is available on Jio Cinema.

