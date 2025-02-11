Valentine’s Day 2025: Mismatched 3 to Little Things; TOP 10 series to watch on OTT with your partner
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 11, 2025
Valentine’s Day 2025: Make you valentine’s more special with these top romantic series available on OTT that will strengthen your bond with your partner
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
College Romance revolves around best friends who are on the mission to search for love. The series is available on Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Little Things follows a cute couple named Dhruv and Kavya who highlights how to deal with highs and lows in a relationship. It is available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Permanent Roommates is an interesting series that highlights the complexity of a relationship. It is streaming on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mismatched is a romantic drama series that revolves around Rishi and Dimple. It is available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hiccups and Hookups highlights the present day challenges faced by couples. It is available on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Flames is a romantic drama series with four seasons. It follows an interesting love story between two individuals. It is streaming on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Broken But Beautiful follows two heart broken people who form a unique bond with one another. It is available on ZEE5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bandish Bandits first season was released in 2020 and after an impressive success, the second season was streamed on Prime Video in December 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Made In Heaven has two seasons and features Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur. The series is streaming on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat follows a middle aged guy and a woman who make an unexpected bond with each other. The series is available on Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Know about Gautam Adani's daughter-in-law Paridhi
Find Out More