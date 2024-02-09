Valentine’s Week 2024: Top 10 heartbreaking films for singles on Netflix

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024

All the singles can get ready to cry their hearts out after watching Aashiqui 2.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan sets a true lover's goals!!

You need to keep a box of tissue if you are watching Devdas.

It's impossible to not cry after watching Kal Ho Na Ho.

Watch Tum Mile this Valentine's week and relive love.

Kabir Singh, without any doubt is a heart wrenching film to watch on OTT.

Tamasha is a representation of a complex love which evolves you from within for each other.

Some love stories never end, witness Jordan's love story just like that in Rockstar.

You will relate to Kundan's story while watching Raanjhana.

Sad love story is a hit love story, experience this with Lootera.

