Varun Dhawan in Citadel and Top 9 other actors to make OTT debut in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
Varun Dhawan will make his debut in the Indian adaptation of Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Ananya Panday will also be seen in Citadel. She has another title, Call Me Bae up for release.
Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami in her biopic titled Chakda Xpress.
Mandala Murders will feature Vaani Kapoor which will be her debut series.
Kriti Sanon will not only make her OTT debut with Do Patti but will also be producing the title.
Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the period drama titled, Ae Watan Mere Watan.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Sehgal will be given a platform in the much-awaited web series, Heeramandi.
Veteran actress, Urmila Matondkar will finally make her OTT debut with the web series titled Tiwari.
Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan will also make his debut in the OTT world with a biography titled Maharaj.
