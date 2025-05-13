Vincenzo to A Werewolf Boy: TOP 10 Song Joong Ki top-rated Korean dramas and movies
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 13, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas and movies to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Descendants of the Sun (Prime Video) is about a soldier who falls for a beautiful surgeon. However, profession keeps them apart.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo (Netflix) centers around a Korean-Italian mafia who returns to his own motherland and gives the conglomerates a taste of their own medicine.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arthdal Chronicles (JioHotstar) focuses on the inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal contend with power struggles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Innocent Man (Netflix) revolves around Ma-ru, who gets betrayed after his lover leaves him for another man.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reborn Rich (Viki) projects on Yoon Hyun-woo, who works for the Soonyang Group, and was betrayed and murdered by the Soonyang family to cover up a tax evasion scheme.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Space Sweepers (Netflix) centers around a group of space junkie collectors, who finds a 7-year-old girl inside a spaceship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sungkyunkwan Scandal (Viki) is about a young girl who disguises herself as her younger brother to enrol in a prestigious university.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Battleship Island (Prime Video) follows when the Japanese trick civilians into slavery, a Korean activist decides to fight.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Name is Loh Kiwan (Netflix) tells the story of a North Korean defector who travels to Belgium for refuge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Werewolf Boy (Prime Video) focuses on Sun-yi, who befriends a mysterious boy hiding in her family’s barn after she returns from the US.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kill Bill: Volume 1 to Jack Reacher and Ballerina ; Top 10 adrenaline-pumping action thriller films you must-watch
Find Out More