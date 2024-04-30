Vincenzo and other mafia Korean dramas and movies on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2024

Vincenzo follows a lawyer and mafia consigliere who returns to South Korea and gets involved in a battle against a powerful conglomerate. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Yellow Sea, after a failed assassination attempt, a taxi driver becomes embroiled in a series of violent events, forcing him to flee for his life. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Outlaws is based on true events, a Seoul detective tries to maintain peace as two Chinese-Korean gangs fight. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Player follows a con artist, a driver, a hacker, and a fighter team up to take down criminals and corrupt figures. On Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Bittersweet Life revolves around a high-ranking mobster facing consequences when he defies his boss's orders. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lawless Lawyer is about a former gangster turned lawyer seeking justice against those who wronged him and his family. On MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Dirty Carnival follows a debt collector for a local triad is torn between his criminal ambitions and his loyalty to family. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

City Hunter is an action-packed drama involving political corruption and organized crime as the protagonist seeks revenge for his father's death. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The K2 follows a former mercenary turned bodyguard who gets caught in political conspiracies and power struggles. On Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New World is about an undercover cop who struggles to navigate his dual identity while infiltrating a criminal organization. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Goat Life and other best South Indian survival movies to watch

 

 Find Out More