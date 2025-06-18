Vincenzo to Bloodhounds: TOP 10 action-packed Korean dramas on Netflix, JioHotstar and Viki
Jun 18, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
The Worst Of Evil (JioHotstar) centres around undercover police investigators who infiltrate a massive criminal organisation responsible for the illegal drug trade.
All Of Us Are Dead (Netflix) follows a group of high school students who struggle to survive amidst a zombie outbreak.
Mr. Sunshine (Netflix) revolves around Eugene Choi, who was born in a poor family and escaped to the United States and returns to Korea as a military officer.
Bloodhounds (Netflix) project on a young boxer who teams up with a delinquent and a moneylender to fight against a loan shark organisation.
Vincenzo (Netflix) is about a Korean-Italian mafia who gives the conglomerate the taste of its own medicine when he returns to his motherland.
My Name (Netflix) revolves around a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death.
Vagabond (Netflix) focuses on Cha Dal-gun, who is involved in a plane crash. However, he ends up discovering a national scandal.
The Uncanny Counter (Netflix) follows a high school student with a disability who is enlisted to be part of the Counters, a group of paranormal hunters.
Taxi Driver (Viki) revolves around Kim Do-gi, a taxi driver, who offers revenge services to his clients by helping them get revenge.
Home Sweet (Netflix) is about a high school student who lost all his family members in an accident and must fight to protect humanity.
