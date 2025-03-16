Vincenzo to Gangnam B-Side; TOP 10 revenge thriller Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 16, 2025
Here is a list of revenge thriller Korean dramas to watch.
Buried Hearts (JioHotstar) centers around a massive political slush fund and the intertwined fates of two men.
Vincenzo (Netflix) is about a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice, while visiting his motherland.
The Glory (Netflix) follows a young woman, who is bullied to the point of deciding to drop out of school. However she plans the best way to get revenge.
Marry My Husband (Prime Video) depicts the story of a woman who witnesses the affair between her best friend and her husband and is murdered by them.
The Judge from Hell (JioHotstar) revolves around a devil who secretly lives in the body of a judge with a mission to drag criminals back to hell.
The World of the Married (Netflix) projects on Ji Sun-woo, a successful doctor, who is married to Lee Tae-oh, an aspiring filmmaker. Things changed when Lee began to have an extra-marital affair.
My Name (Netflix) focuses on a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death and then becomes the gang's mole inside the police force.
Itaewon Class (Netflix) centers around an ex-con who opens a bar on Itaewon, while also seeking revenge on the family who was responsible for his father's death.
Beyond Evil (Viki) revolves around two fearless policemen from the Manyang Police Substation of the Munju Police Station, who break the law to catch a serial killer.
Gangnam B-Side (JioHotstar) follows Detectives, prosecutors, and even an outlaw join in the chase to find Jaehee, who knows a secret about a series of disappearances.
