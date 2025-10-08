Queen of Tears and Vincenzo: Top 10 popular Korean dramas and movies of Song Joong Ki
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Oct 08, 2025
Vincenzo follows an Italian lawyer and Mafia who returns back to his homeland.
Space Sweepers is set in 2092 and follows a ragtag crew of space sweepers living on an orbiting planet.
Reborn Rich revolves around Yoon Hyun Woo, a devoted secretary who is killed but wakes up in someone else’s body.
Hopeless follows a young man who wants to break free from the harsh reality of life.
Arthdal Chronicles follows the people of the ancient city of Arthdal who face a power struggle.
A Werewolf Boy centers around a lonely girl and a mysterious werewolf boy.
The Sungkyunkwan Scandal highlights the Joseon era with strict educational norms for women.
The Innocent Man follows Kang Ma RU who starts a career as a medical intern.
Queen of Tears revolves around a queen department store CEO and an advocate.
Bogota revolves around the story of immigrants who start a dangerous deal to survive.
