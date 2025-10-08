Queen of Tears and Vincenzo: Top 10 popular Korean dramas and movies of Song Joong Ki

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2025

Vincenzo follows an Italian lawyer and Mafia who returns back to his homeland.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Space Sweepers is set in 2092 and follows a ragtag crew of space sweepers living on an orbiting planet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reborn Rich revolves around Yoon Hyun Woo, a devoted secretary who is killed but wakes up in someone else’s body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hopeless follows a young man who wants to break free from the harsh reality of life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arthdal Chronicles follows the people of the ancient city of Arthdal who face a power struggle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Werewolf Boy centers around a lonely girl and a mysterious werewolf boy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sungkyunkwan Scandal highlights the Joseon era with strict educational norms for women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Innocent Man follows Kang Ma RU who starts a career as a medical intern.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen of Tears revolves around a queen department store CEO and an advocate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bogota revolves around the story of immigrants who start a dangerous deal to survive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Stranger to Tell Me What You Saw: Top 10 mystery thriller Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, Viki and others

 

 Find Out More