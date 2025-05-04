Vincenzo to Queen of Tears and Descendants of the Sun; Top 10 popular Korean dramas of Song Joong Ki
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 04, 2025
Here’s a list of must-watch Song Joong Ki dramas
Queen of Tears revolves around the struggles between a married couple.
Reborn Rich centers around a loyal employee who is killed and reborn as the youngest son of the company.
The Sound of your Heart centers around a cartoonist who wants peace in his life.
Arthdal Chronicles revolves around the birth of civilization and nations in ancient times.
The Innocent Man revolves around a man named Ma Ru who is ditched by her lover.
Obstetrics and Gynecology Doctors follow a man named Seo Hye Young ,whose turns upside down after a decision.
Descendants of the Sun revolves around a soldier who falls in love with a beautiful doctor.
Vincenzo centers around a gangster mafia lawyer who returns back to his homeland for a mission.
Man to Man follows Kim Seol Woo who is on a secret mission.
Deep Rooted Tree centers around the story of a king.
