Vincenzo to Queen of Tears and Descendants of the Sun; Top 10 popular Korean dramas of Song Joong Ki

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2025

Here’s a list of must-watch Song Joong Ki dramas

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen of Tears revolves around the struggles between a married couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reborn Rich centers around a loyal employee who is killed and reborn as the youngest son of the company.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sound of your Heart centers around a cartoonist who wants peace in his life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arthdal Chronicles revolves around the birth of civilization and nations in ancient times.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Innocent Man revolves around a man named Ma Ru who is ditched by her lover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Obstetrics and Gynecology Doctors follow a man named Seo Hye Young ,whose turns upside down after a decision.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Descendants of the Sun revolves around a soldier who falls in love with a beautiful doctor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vincenzo centers around a gangster mafia lawyer who returns back to his homeland for a mission.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Man to Man follows Kim Seol Woo who is on a secret mission.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deep Rooted Tree centers around the story of a king.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Crash Landing on You to Queen of Tears; Top 10 popular Korean dramas of Kim Soo-hyun

 

 Find Out More