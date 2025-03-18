Vincenzo to Queen of Tears; Top 10 popular Korean dramas of Song Joong-ki
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 18, 2025
Here’s a list of popular korean dramas featuring Song Joong-ki
Reborn Rich revolves around a loyal employee who is killed but reborn as the youngest son of the company.
Arthdal Chronicles follows the birth of civilization and nations in ancient times.
The Innocent Man centers around Ma-ru who is left by his lover.
Queen Of Tears revolves around a married couple who struggles with their married life.
Vincenzo follows a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who returns back to his motherland.
Descendants of the Sun follows a soldier from special forces who fell in love with a surgeon.
The Sound of your Heart follows a cartoonist whose family struggles to live peacefully.
Man to Man centers around Kim Seol-woo who sets out to complete his secret mission.
Deep Rooted Tree revolves around the story of a King who is on the mission to devise a writing system.
Obstetrics and Gynecology Doctors revolves around Seo Hye-young whose life turns upside down after she makes a decision.
