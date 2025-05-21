Vincenzo to The Glory and Marry My Husband; Top 10 Revenge Thriller Korean Dramas

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2025

Here is the list of some must watch K-dramas

Vincenzo revolves around an Italian lawyer who returns back to his homeland for a mission.

The Glory revolves around a woman who makes a plan and executes plan against her bullies.

Marry My Husband revolves around a woman who is betrayed by her husband and her best friend.

Weak hero Class 1 revolves around a mysterious taxi service that helps victims of crime.

The Innocent Man follows a man who seeks revenge against those who trapped him in a crime that he didn’t commit.

Itaewon Class revolves around a young man who plans to build an empire against powerful competitors.

Lawless Lawyer follows a legal representative who seeks revenge against those who wronged his family.

Doctor Prisoner revolves around a doctor who plans to take revenge against the ones responsible for his downfall.

Reborn Rich centers around a loyal employee who is reborn as the youngest son of the company’s owner.

Revenge of Others revolves around Ok Chanmi, who has a twin brother.

