Vincenzo to The Glory and Marry My Husband; Top 10 Revenge Thriller Korean Dramas
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 21, 2025
Here is the list of some must watch K-dramas
Vincenzo revolves around an Italian lawyer who returns back to his homeland for a mission.
The Glory revolves around a woman who makes a plan and executes plan against her bullies.
Marry My Husband revolves around a woman who is betrayed by her husband and her best friend.
Weak hero Class 1 revolves around a mysterious taxi service that helps victims of crime.
The Innocent Man follows a man who seeks revenge against those who trapped him in a crime that he didn’t commit.
Itaewon Class revolves around a young man who plans to build an empire against powerful competitors.
Lawless Lawyer follows a legal representative who seeks revenge against those who wronged his family.
Doctor Prisoner revolves around a doctor who plans to take revenge against the ones responsible for his downfall.
Reborn Rich centers around a loyal employee who is reborn as the youngest son of the company’s owner.
Revenge of Others revolves around Ok Chanmi, who has a twin brother.
