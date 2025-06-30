Vincenzo to Itaewon Class: TOP 10 revenge thriller Korean dramas you must watch till the end

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2025

Here is a list of dramas to watch.

Vincenzo (Netflix) focuses on Park Joo-hyung, a Korean-Italian mafia, who returns to his motherland to give the conglomerates a taste of their own medicine.

Itaewon Class (Netflix) is about Park Sae-ro-yi, who plans to take revenge on Jang Geun-won after his father was killed in an accident.

Revenge of Others (JioHotstar) revolves around Ok Chan-mi, who does not believe that her twin brother committed suicide.

Buried Hearts (JioHotstar) centres around Seo Dong-ju, a secretive corporate secretary, who successfully hacks into a two trillion political slush fund.

My Name (Netflix) centres around Yoon Ji-woo's father, who dies suddenly. She desperately wants to take revenge on whoever is responsible for her father's death.

The Glory (Netflix) revolves around a young woman who is bullied to the point of deciding to drop out of school, and plans the best way to get revenge

The Judge from Hell (JioHotstar) is about Justitia, a merciless demon judge from Hell, who is exiled by Bael to Earth after wrongly condemning the innocent.

The World of the Married (Netflix) focuses on a successful doctor who is married to an aspiring filmmaker. However, their relationship was cut short.

Marry My Husband (Prime Video) tells the story of a woman who witnesses the affair between her best friend and her husband, and she is murdered by them.

Eve (Netflix) follows Lee Ra El, who makes plans to take revenge on people who destroyed her family and plans to chase the richest clans in the country.

