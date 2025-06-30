Vincenzo to Itaewon Class: TOP 10 revenge thriller Korean dramas you must watch till the end
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 30, 2025
Here is a list of dramas to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo (Netflix) focuses on Park Joo-hyung, a Korean-Italian mafia, who returns to his motherland to give the conglomerates a taste of their own medicine.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Itaewon Class (Netflix) is about Park Sae-ro-yi, who plans to take revenge on Jang Geun-won after his father was killed in an accident.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Revenge of Others (JioHotstar) revolves around Ok Chan-mi, who does not believe that her twin brother committed suicide.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Buried Hearts (JioHotstar) centres around Seo Dong-ju, a secretive corporate secretary, who successfully hacks into a two trillion political slush fund.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Name (Netflix) centres around Yoon Ji-woo's father, who dies suddenly. She desperately wants to take revenge on whoever is responsible for her father's death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Glory (Netflix) revolves around a young woman who is bullied to the point of deciding to drop out of school, and plans the best way to get revenge
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Judge from Hell (JioHotstar) is about Justitia, a merciless demon judge from Hell, who is exiled by Bael to Earth after wrongly condemning the innocent.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The World of the Married (Netflix) focuses on a successful doctor who is married to an aspiring filmmaker. However, their relationship was cut short.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Marry My Husband (Prime Video) tells the story of a woman who witnesses the affair between her best friend and her husband, and she is murdered by them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Eve (Netflix) follows Lee Ra El, who makes plans to take revenge on people who destroyed her family and plans to chase the richest clans in the country.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Business Proposal to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: TOP 10 romantic Korean dramas to make your heart skip a beat
Find Out More