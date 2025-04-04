Vincenzo to Crash Landing on You and Queen of Tears; Top 10 Ultimate K-drama to get obsessed with right now
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Apr 04, 2025
Korean dramas have been ruling the world with their powerful storyline and acting. Here’s a list of top Korean dramas to add in your watchlist.
Queen of tears revolves around a married couple who struggles to adjust in their married life.
Crash Landing on You revolves around a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap.
Vincenzo centers around a mafia gangster lawyer who returns back to his homeland.
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God revolves around an immortal goblin who is in search of a human bride.
Descendant of the Sun revolves around a soldier who falls in love with a surgeon.
It’s Okay to Not be Okay revolves around an antisocial children’s book author and an employee.
Business Proposal follows a girl who agrees to go on a blind date but the boy happens to be her boss.
Dae Jang Geum follows an orphaned girl who becomes the first female physician in the Joseon Dynasty.
Love Scout is a popular romantic drama that features Han Ji-min and Lee Joon-hyuk
Undercover High School revolves around an NIS agent who goes to a school as an undercover agent.
