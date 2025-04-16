Vincenzo to Lawless Lawyer; TOP 10 legal Korean dramas on Netflix and Viki
Roger Khuraijam
| Apr 16, 2025
Here is a list of legal Korean dramas to watch.
Vincenzo (Netflix) follows a Korean-Italian lawyer who gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice when he visits his motherland.
Law School (Netflix) centers around a students and professor who came across an unusual case and gets involved in the case that happened at a prestigious law school.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix) revolves around a young lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome but boasts a high IQ and also struggles with everyday interactions.
Diary Of A Prosecutor (Netflix) projects on prosecutor Cha Myung Joo who gets transferred to a small branch office where she mee Lee Sun who has a different view on life.
The Devil Judge (Viki) is set in the near future, a ruthless judge turns the courtroom into a television show and takes the vote of the citizens to dish out some of the most brutal punishments.
Juvenile Justice (Netflix) follows a judge who is known for her dislike of juveniles and gets appointed as judge of a juvenile court.
Lawless Lawyer (Viki) focuses on lawyer Bong Sang Pil who established his own firm and hires a problematic attorney. They work together to fight justice for his mother’s murderer.
While You Were Sleeping (Viki) tells the story of three individuals, who have the power of precognition, help each other prevent disastrous incidents and take down a corrupt lawyer.
Again My Life (Viki) depicts the story of a young prosecutor who is killed while investigating a politician who comes back to life and seeks justice for himself.
Ms. Hammurabi (Viki) centers around an empathetic judge and a fellow principled rookie, who team up to fight the legal system and those they serve.
