Vincenzo to Heartless City; Top 10 gangster-mafia K-dramas on Netflix
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 24, 2025
Korean dramas are winning hearts with their amazing storyline, acting skills and direction. Here’s a list of top gangster mafia K-dramas to watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo follows a korean-Italian mafia lawyer who visits his motherland.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Name revolves around a woman who sneaks into a criminal organization to know what happened to her father.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Heartless City follows an undercover agent who gets involved in the drug world.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Squid Game follows a man struggling with debt and joins a mysterious deadly game.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Squid Game 2 revolves around the players involved in a deadly game.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Fiery Priest follows a Catholic priest who unites with a detective to solve a murder case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inspector Koo revolves around a former police officer turned insurance investigator.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prison Playbook follows a famous baseball player who ends up in prison.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Narco-Saints revolves around an entrepreneur who gets involved in a mission.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Beyond Evil is a psychological thriller drama that revolves around two cops.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: MS Dhoni, Varun Dhawan and other celebs who posted VIRAL India Vs Pakistan match photos
Find Out More