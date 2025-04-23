Vincenzo to My Name; TOP 10 gangster-mafia Korean dramas on Netflix, prime Video, Viki and more
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 23, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo (Netflix) centers around a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer, who gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine when he visits his motherland.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lawless Lawyer (MX Player) focuses on lawyer Bong Sang Pil who establishes his own firm and hires a problematic attorney and works together for justice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Sweet Mobster (Viki) follows Seo Ji-hwan, who has come to terms with his dark past, and Go Eun-ha, who plays a woman that creates web videos inspiring children.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Heartless City (Netflix) projects on the love and struggles of undercover agents and members of the nation's largest drug ring.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inspector Koo (Netflix) is about an ex-cop who re-enters the game as an insurance investigator searching for clues in the crime world.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kill It (Viki) focuses on Doo Hyun-jin who investigates a serial number and by chance meets Soo-hyun who is disguised as a veterinarian. The two set out to solve the investigation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Worst of Evil (JioHotstar) centers around a husband and wife, both detectives, who volunteer to participate in a dangerous mission to stop a drug trafficking organization.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Beautiful Bride (Prime Video) revolves around Do-Hyeong's fiance who has gone missing and no one knows of her whereabouts. He decides to seek help from a dangerous gang.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bad Guys (Netflix) is about detective Oh Gu-tak, who uses any means to catch the criminals who murdered his daughters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Name (Netflix) revolves around a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death and then becomes the gang's mole inside the police force.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Crash Landing on You to My Demon; TOP 10 romantic Korean dramas to watch on your date night to make it more special
Find Out More