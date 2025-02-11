Vincenzo to Queen of Tears; TOP 10 Korean dramas on Netflix for beginners
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2025
Here are some of the Korean dramas for first-time viewers.
Queen of Tears revolves around a couple who have been married for three years and is facing a marital crisis. Love sparked when the two shared their inconveniences.
Crash Landing On You is about a woman who unfortunately lands in North Korea while paragliding. However, an army officer decides to help her hide.
Boys Over Flowers follows Geum who gets a scholarship to an elite school. She is picked on by Gu Jun Pyo, one of the popular students and he falls for her.
Vincenzo centers on a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine when he visits his motherland.
Start-Up is about young entrepreneurs who try hard to turn their dreams into reality while attempting to find love on the way.
When the Stars Gossip centers around a fateful encounter of a space-tourist and an astronaut on a space station.
It’s Okay Not To Be Okay focuses on an antisocial children's book writer who moves to her hometown but crosses paths with a psych-ward caretaker. A road to emotional healing opens up for the two.
My Love From The Star is about an extraterrestrial alien who landed on Earth 400 years ago. But years later falls in love with a top female actor.
The Heirs centers on two teens from different social backgrounds who accidentally meet in LA. The two are reunited at an elite school which is attended by the ultra rich.
Descendants of the Sun is about a soldier who belongs to South Korean Special Forces falls in love with a beautiful surgeon. But, their relationship is short-lived as their professions keep them apart.
