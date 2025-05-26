Vincenzo to Reborn Rich: TOP 10 crime thriller Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, Viki and more
Roger Khuraijam
| May 26, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Weak Hero Class 1 (Netflix) is about Yeon Si-eun, who is physically weak but never backs down from bullies.
Vincenzo (Netflix) follows a Korean-Italian mafia, who give the conglomerate the taste of its own medicine when he returns to his homeland.
Buried Hearts (JioHotstar) project on a massive political slush fund and the intertwined fates of two men.
Reborn Rich (Viki) tells the story of Yoon Hyun-woo, who was betrayed and murdered by a member of the Soonyang family to cover up a tax evasion scheme.
Flower Of Evil (Prime Video) tells the story of Cha Ji-Won who marries Baek Hee-Sung and they have a daughter together, but unaware that he is a detective.
Beyond Evil (Netflix) focuses on two fearless policemen, who break the law to catch a serial killer.
Bad And Crazy (Prime Video) depicted the story of Su-yeol, a police officer, who uses his skills to enrich himself in questionable ways.
Taxi Driver (Netflix) follows a Taxi driver, Do-gi, who helps the Korean society to seek justice on criminals who get away with their evil deeds.
Signal (Netflix) is about a mysterious walkie-talkie connecting two detectives from different eras.
Shadow Detective (MyDramaList) centres around a nearly retiring detective, who one day awakens to discover that he has been framed for a murder he didn't commit.
