Vincenzo to Crash Landing On You; Top 10 Korean drama couples with fiery onscreen chemistry
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 19, 2025
Here’s a list of top Korean dramas with unmatched on screen chemistry
My Demon revolves around Do Do-hee and Jeong Gu-won who are in a contractual marriage.
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim follows Lee Young who tries everything not to let his secretary resign.
Strong Girl Do Bong-Soon revolves around Do Bong-soon who has inherited super strength.
Descendants of the Sun centers around Captain Yoo Sin-ji who falls in love with a beautiful doctor.
Crash Landing On You revolves around Yoon Se-ri who lands in North Korea due to a paragliding accident.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay revolves around Gang tae and Moon-young who struggle with the complexities of a relationship.
Vincenzo revolves around a mafia lawyer who visits his hometown.
My Dearest revolves around the story of Lee Jang-hyun and Yoo Gil-chae.
Business Proposal centers around Shin Ha-ri who goes on an unexpected date.
Our Beloved Summer follows Choi Ung and Kook Yeon-soo who once were lovers.
