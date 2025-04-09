Vincenzo to Queen of Tears and Descendant of the Sun; Top 10 popular Korean dramas of Song Joong-ki

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2025

Here’s a list of popular Korean dramas of Song Joong-ki that will leave you glued

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reborn Rich centers around an honest employee who is murdered but reborn as the youngest son of the company.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen Of Tears centers around a married couple who face numerous hurdles to be together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arthdal Chronicles revolves around the birth of civilization and nations in ancient times.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Obstetric and Gynecology Doctors follows Seo Hye-Young whose life takes a tragic turn after an unexpected decision.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sound Of Your Heart centers around a cartoonist whose family is struggling due to chaos in their lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vincenzo revolves around a ruthless mafia lawyer who returns back to his homeland for a mission.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Innocent Man revolves around a man named Ma-ru who is ditched by a girl whom he loves madly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Descendants of the Sun follows a special force soldier who falls in love with a beautiful doctor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Man to Man follows Kim Seol-woo who sets out on a secret mission.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deep Rooted Tree follows a King who is given the task to devise a writing system.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tere Bin to Suno Chanda; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas with memorable romantic scenes

 

 Find Out More