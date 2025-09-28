Reborn Rich to Queen of Tears and Descendants of the Sun: Top 10 popular Korean dramas of Song Joong Ki
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Sep 28, 2025
Reborn Rich centers around an honest employee who is murdered but reborn as the youngest son of the company.
Arthdal Chronicles revolves around the birth of civilization and nations in ancient times.
The Innocent Man revolves around a man named Ma-ru who is ditched by a girl whom he loves madly.
Queen of Tears centers around a married couple who face numerous hurdles to be together.
Vincenzo revolves around a ruthless mafia lawyer who returns to his homeland for a mission.
Descendants of the Sun follows a special forces soldier who falls in love with a beautiful doctor.
The Sound Of Your Heart centers around a cartoonist whose family is struggling due to chaos in their lives.
Man to Man follows Kim Seol-woo, who sets out on a secret mission.
Deep Rooted Tree follows a King who is given the task to devise a writing system.
Obstetric and Gynecology Doctors follow Seo Hye-Young, whose life takes a tragic turn after an unexpected decision.
