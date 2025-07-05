Vincenzo to The Devil Judge: TOP 10 Korean courtroom dramas that showcase legal battles
Roger Khuraijam
| Jul 05, 2025
Here is a list of dramas to watch.
Vincenzo (Netflix) centres around a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice when he visits his motherland.
The Judge from Hell (JioHotstar) revolves around a devil who secretly lives in the body of a judge with a mission to drag criminals back to hell.
The Devil Judge (Viki) centres around a ruthless judge who turns the courtroom into a live television show.
Doctor Lawyer (JioHotstar) focuses on a surgeon who becomes a lawyer after a case of surgical malpractice.
Law School (Netflix) follows an unpleasant incident that happened at a prestigious school, justice through law is put to a test by a tough law professor and his ambitious students.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix) projects on a young lawyer with a high IQ with Asperger’s syndrome. Though she is intelligent, she struggles to interact with people.
Diary Of A Prosecutor (Netflix) centres around prosecutor Cha Myung Joo, who gets transferred to a small branch office where she meets Lee Sun Woong.
Juvenile Justice (Netflix) depicts the story of a judge who is known for her dislike of juveniles and gets appointed as judge of a juvenile court.
Divorce Attorney Shin (Netflix) is about a pianist-turned-lawyer, driven by a personal tragedy, who navigates the complex world of divorce.
While You Were Sleeping (Viki) follows three individuals who can foresee future events through their dreams. The tree teams up and takes down a corrupt lawyer.
