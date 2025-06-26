Vincenzo to All Of Us Are Dead and Prison Playbook: Top 10 addictive Netflix series for boys to start their Korean drama journey
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jun 26, 2025
All of Us Are Dead follows a group of students who set out on a survival mission after their school turns into a zombie ground zero.
Weak Hero revolves around a quiet but brilliant student who makes brutal strategies to take down bullies.
Vincenzo revolves around an Italian mafia that returns to his homeland for a mission.
The Devil Judge follows a ruthless judge who turns the courtroom into a live television show.
Sweet Home follows a troubled teenager who sets out on a mission with his neighbour to fight for survival.
Squid Game is a survival thriller where people join deadly children’s games for a huge cash prize.
Prison Playbook follows a famous baseball player who is adjusting to prison life.
Kingdom follows a crown prince who discovers that a terrifying plague is spreading through Joseon-era Korea.
My Name follows a police officer who sets out on a mission for the revenge of her father’s murder.
Bloodhounds follows a boxer who gets involved in a deadly battle to protect his loved ones.
