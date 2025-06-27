Vincenzo to Crash Landing on You; TOP 10 Korean dramas that are on everybody’s favorite list
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jun 27, 2025
Vincenzo focuses on an Italian mafia member who returns to his country for a mission.
Her Private Life is about Sung Deok-mi, a museum curator who hides her personality as a singer.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay centers around an antisocial children's book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love interest.
Boys Over Flowers revolves around Geum Jan Di, a working-class girl who gets a scholarship to the elite Shin Hwa High School.
Descendants of the Sun follows a South Korean Special Forces soldier who falls in love with a beautiful surgeon.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim follows a vice-chairman of a major corporation who tries everything not to
Goblin focuses on an immortal goblin who is in search of his human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest.
Strong Girl Bong-soon revolves around Bong-soon, who gets hired as a bodyguard for the CEO of a video game company.
Reply 1988 follows a group of childhood friends who live in the same lane, rely on each other.
Crash Landing on You follows a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap.
