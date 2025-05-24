Vincenzo to Crash Landing on You: TOP 10 Korean dramas that deserve a season 2
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 24, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing on You is about a heiress who falls into the North Korean DMZ during a paragliding mishap.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo centres around a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who gives the conglomerate a taste of its own medicine when he returns home.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Goblin tells the story of an immortal goblin, who goes to find a human bride and end his life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen of Tears project on a married couple who go through a tough time together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Descendants of the Sun is about a soldier and a surgeon who fall in love, but their profession keeps them apart.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo follows Ha-jin, who travels 1000 years back in time and lands in the era of the Goryeo Dynasty as a young girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vagabond focuses on a stuntman who discovers a government secret after a plane crash.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tomorrow follows Choi Joon-woong, a young job seeker, who becomes a grim reaper after an accident.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hotel Del Luna is about a supernatural hotel that hires a normal human as its manager.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One revolves around a teen fencer who pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Queen of Tears to Come and Hug Me: TOP 10 Korean dramas with emotional male lead on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki
Find Out More