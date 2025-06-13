Vincenzo to Sweet Home: TOP 10 binge-worthy Korean dramas that will get you hooked
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 13, 2025
Here is a list of dramas to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing on You (Netflix) is about a Korean heiress who falls into the North Korean DMZ.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo (Netflix) centres around a Korean-Italian mafia who gives the conglomerates a taste of their own medicine when he returns to his motherland.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen of Tears (Netflix) tells the story of a married couple going through a difficult time together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet Home (Netflix) focuses on Cha Hyun-su, a high school student who lost all his family members in an accident and must fight to save humanity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Itaewon Class (Netflix) follows Park Sae-ro-yi, who wants to take revenge on the son of Jangga Group's founder, who killed his father.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Boys Over Flowers (Prime Video) revolves around a working-class girl who gets tangled up in the lives of a group of wealthy young men in her elite high school.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Business Proposal (Netflix) centres around Ha-ri, who shows up to a blind date for a friend, only to find that her date was her CEO.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Uncanny Counter (Netflix) is about a high school student with a disability who is enlisted to be part of the Counters, a group of paranormal hunters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix) tells the story of Yoon Hye-jin, a dentist, who moves to a small seaside village and meets Hong Du-sik, who changes her life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All of Us Are Dead (Netflix) follows a group of high school students and their struggle to survive amidst a zombie outbreak.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Mere Humsafar: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that you must watch with your partner
Find Out More