Vincenzo to The Worst of Evil: Top 10 gangster Korean dramas of all time

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2025

My Name revolves around Ji-woo, a young woman who sets out to take revenge after the death of her father.

Kill It follows Hyun-jin, who uncovers the web of secrets while digging into Soo-hyun’s past.

My Sweet Mobster revolves around a unique pair, including a gangster and a children’s content creator.

Heartless City follows Yoon Soo-min, who sets out on the journey to find out about the murder of her undercover police best friend.

The Worst of Evil follows Jun-mo, who adopts a new identity to enter the world of crime.

My Beautiful Bride centers around Do-hyeong, whose life takes a turn when his wife mysteriously disappears.

Bloodhounds revolves around two young boxers who are bandied together by a moneylender.

The Lies Within revolves around a woman who joins the National Assembly just to save her husband.

Vincenzo revolves around a mafia lawyer who returns to his homeland for a mission.

Narco-Saints follows an ordinary entrepreneur who joins the government secret services.

