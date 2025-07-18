Vincenzo to The Worst of Evil: Top 10 gangster Korean dramas of all time
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 18, 2025
My Name revolves around Ji-woo, a young woman who sets out to take revenge after the death of her father.
Kill It follows Hyun-jin, who uncovers the web of secrets while digging into Soo-hyun’s past.
My Sweet Mobster revolves around a unique pair, including a gangster and a children’s content creator.
Heartless City follows Yoon Soo-min, who sets out on the journey to find out about the murder of her undercover police best friend.
The Worst of Evil follows Jun-mo, who adopts a new identity to enter the world of crime.
My Beautiful Bride centers around Do-hyeong, whose life takes a turn when his wife mysteriously disappears.
Bloodhounds revolves around two young boxers who are bandied together by a moneylender.
The Lies Within revolves around a woman who joins the National Assembly just to save her husband.
Vincenzo revolves around a mafia lawyer who returns to his homeland for a mission.
Narco-Saints follows an ordinary entrepreneur who joins the government secret services.
