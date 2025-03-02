Vincenzo to The Worst Of Evil; Top 10 thug mafia K-dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, MX Player and more
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 02, 2025
Love crime, thriller, mystery and mind-blowing twists? Here’s a list of thug mafia K-dramas you can’t miss
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo follows a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who visits his motherland with a purpose. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Name follows a girl who joins a powerful gang to take revenge from her father’s murderer. It is available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Fiery Priest revolves around a NIS agent turned Catholic priest who tries to solve a murder case. It is available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prison Playbook follows a Korean baseball player who is falsely arrested by police. It is on MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kill It follows Kim Soo Hyun, a highly skilled veterinarian who leads a double life. It is streaming on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lawless Lawyer revolves around Lawyer Bong Sang Pil who hires a problematic attorney for his new firm. It is on MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Sweet Mobster revolves around Seo Ji-hwan and Go Eun-ha. It is streaming on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Worst Of Evil follows a detective couple who participate in a dangerous mission.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Heartless City revolves around Yoon Soo-min who begins with the task left by her best friend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
High School Return of a Gangster revolves around a gangster who dreams of attending a university. It is available on JustWatch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Business Proposal to Dr. Romantic; Top 10 superhit K-dramas of Ahn Hyo-seop
Find Out More