Vincenzo to Vagabond: TOP 10 thrilling Korean dramas that'll leave you guessing till the end

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2025

Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vincenzo (Netflix) is about a Korean-Italian mafia, who returns to his motherland to teach the conglomerates a taste of their own medicine.

Black Out (Prime Video) follows Goh Jeong-woo, a medical student, who is suspected of killing two friends, but he does not have any memory.

Karma (Netflix) tells the story of six people who are entangled in an unexpected, ill-fated relationship and destroy each other.

A Killer Paradox (Netflix) project on a man who accidentally murders a serial killer, and a detective who pursues him relentlessly.

Doubt (Prime Video) depicts the story of South Korea's best profiler when he discovers his daughter's secret related to a murder.

A Shop for Killers (JioHotstar) focuses on a girl who lost her parents and grew up in the hands of her uncle, who runs a suspicious online shop.

The Glory (Netflix) follows a young woman who is bullied to the point of dropping out. However, she plans the best way of revenge.

Signal (Netflix) is about a mysterious walkie-talkie that connects two detectives from different eras.

The Worst of Evil (JioHotstar) revolves around a couple who are detectives and decide to volunteer for a dangerous mission to stop a drug trafficking organisation.

Vagabond (Netflix) is about Cha Dal-gun, a stuntman, after a plane crash, discovers a national corruption scandal.

