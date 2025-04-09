Vincenzo to When Life Gives You Tangerines; TOP 10 Korean dramas to kick start your Korean drama journey
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Hometown Cha Cha Cha (Netflix) centers around Yoon Hye-jin who moves to a seaside village after her life goes awry. There she meets a friendly neighbour named Hong Du-sik.
Crash Landing on You (Netflix) follows a South Korean heiress who lands in North Koreas after a paragliding mishap. However, she fell into the life of an army officer who decides to help her.
Business Proposal (Netflix) is about Ha-ri who shows up on a blind date for her friends. However, things took a turn when the date turned out to be her CEO.
Reply 1988 (Viki) projects on a group of childhood friends, who live in the same lane, rely on each other to get through their teenage years.
Descendents of the Sun (Viki) follows a soldier belonging to the South Korean Special Forces who falls in love with a beautiful surgeon. Their relationship is short-lived as their professions keep them apart.
Queen of Tears (Netflix) focuses on the queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis, until love miraculously begins to bloom again.
When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) centers around a resilient boy and a lively girl's island narrative develops into a lifetime of struggles and victories, demonstrating that love never dies.
Hello, My Twenties! (Prime Video) is about five female strangers who are in college and live as housemates. As time goes their bond grows and connects over traumas.
One Spring Night (Netflix) projects on pharmacist and single father Yu Ji-ho has a chance meeting with librarian Lee Jeong-in, they start seeing love and relationships in a brand new light.
Vincenzo (Netflix) revolves around a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice, when he visits his motherland.
