Vincenzo to When the Stars Gossip; TOP 10 unmissable Korean dramas you should stream right now
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 28, 2025
Here is a list of unmissable Korean dramas to watch.
Crash Landing on You (Netflix) is about a South Korean heiress who lands in North Korea after a paragliding accident occurs. She lands on an army officer, who decides to help her hide.
Descendants of the Sun (Netflix) follows a South Korean Special Force soldier who falls in love with a surgeon. However, their relationship is cut short as their professions keep them apart.
Vincenzo (Netflix) centers around a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer, during his visit to his motherland, gives an unrivaled conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice.
Start-Up (Viki) focuses on a woman who has dreams of becoming an entrepreneur and her love triangle between a man who is secretly her first love and another man who is pretending to be her first love.
One Spring Night (Netflix) is about a hope of romance when a pharmacist and single father Yu Ji-ho meets a librarian and their love starts to bloom between them.
Business Proposal (Netflix) projects on an employee who accepts to go on a blind date in place of her friend, but finds out that her date is actually her boss.
When the Stars Gossip (Netflix) revolves around an astronaut and a space-tourist meet and fall in love at a space station.
King the Land (Netflix) is about Gu Won who is the heir of The King Group and is in the inheritance war. Amid the chaos, he falls for his employee who has an irresistible smile.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix) centers around a dentist who moves to a seaside village, where she meets a handyman who intends on helping his neighbors.
Marry My Husband (Prime Video) follows Ji-won who after being killed by her husband who had an affair with her best friends, goes back in the past to change her fate,
