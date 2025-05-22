9 movies that are based on the real life incidents, available on OTT
Priyanshu Ranjan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 22, 2025
The Diplomat: An Indian diplomat in Pakistan must save this girl who was forcibly married to a Pakistani.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Costao: Costao Fernandes, a customs officer who works in a corrupt system decides to uncover the biggest drug chain of Goa.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Argo: A CIA agent goes on a risky rescue mission of saving 6 American citizens during the US hostage crisis in Iran in 1979.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Operation Finale: A group of Israeli agents set out on the journey of tracking a notorious Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sector 36: Based on the 2006 kidnappings and killings of the children around the Nithari region of Delhi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Batla House: An ambitious cop deals with PTSD and nation-wide criticism after a failed attempt at capturing terrorists.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhakshak: A struggling journalist stumbles upon some harrowing cases of abuse at a shelter for young girls.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chernobyl: Based on the incidents which happened after the infamous meltdown of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Narcos: A DEA agent who is sent to capture the drug kingpin of South America Pablo Escobar witnesses his rise.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Raatchasan to Thani Oruvan and Vikram Vedha : Top 10 action thriller South Indian films
Find Out More