9 movies that are based on the real life incidents, available on OTT

Priyanshu Ranjan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2025

The Diplomat: An Indian diplomat in Pakistan must save this girl who was forcibly married to a Pakistani.

Costao: Costao Fernandes, a customs officer who works in a corrupt system decides to uncover the biggest drug chain of Goa.

Argo: A CIA agent goes on a risky rescue mission of saving 6 American citizens during the US hostage crisis in Iran in 1979.

Operation Finale: A group of Israeli agents set out on the journey of tracking a notorious Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann.

Sector 36: Based on the 2006 kidnappings and killings of the children around the Nithari region of Delhi.

Batla House: An ambitious cop deals with PTSD and nation-wide criticism after a failed attempt at capturing terrorists.

Bhakshak: A struggling journalist stumbles upon some harrowing cases of abuse at a shelter for young girls.

Chernobyl: Based on the incidents which happened after the infamous meltdown of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor.

Narcos: A DEA agent who is sent to capture the drug kingpin of South America Pablo Escobar witnesses his rise.

