Waiting for Mirzapur 3? Here are Top 9 thrilling Hindi crime web series to watch on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2024

Mirzapur centers around the criminal activities of the powerful Tripathi family in Mirzapur, the third season of the show is gearing up a release on Prime Video soon.

Sacred Games follows the story of a police officer and a gangster, set in Mumbai, as they unravel a web of corruption, crime, and mystery. On Netflix.

Delhi Crime is based on the true events of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, it follows the Delhi Police investigation into the crime. On Netflix.

Paatal Lok on Prime Video follows a washed-out cop who lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt.

Breathe on Prime Video explores the lives of ordinary men focusing on a series of murders and the chase to catch the killer.

Asur is a unique crime thriller that pits the less explored world of forensic science and the deep mysticism of ancient Indian Mythology. On Jio Cinema.

Criminal Justice on Disney+ Hotstar follows the journey of an innocent cab driver accused of murder, revealing the dark underbelly of criminal justice system.

Aarya ojn Disney+ Hotstar is a woman reluctantly joins the mafia to avenge her husband's murder and protect her family.

Hostages on Disney+ Hotstar follows a doctor’s family that gets taken hostage, and she is ordered to kill a prominent patient in order to save her family.

Rangbaaz on ZEE5 is based on true events, it showcases the rise of a gangster in the rural heartlands of India.

