War of the Worlds to 28 Days Later; TOP 10 sci-fi survival thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 09, 2025
Here is a list of sci-fi survival thrillers to watch.
I Am Legend (Netflix) centers around Robert, a scientist, the last human on the whole of New York and attempts to find a way to reverse the effects of the virus, which wipe the human kind.
Aliens (JioHotstar) revolves around Elle who is sent back to a planet to establish contact. There, she encounters an Alien Queen and her offspring and has to fight them to survive.
War of the Worlds (Prime Video) is about a dock worker who must look after his children, from whom he lives separately, as he struggles to protect them, when extraterrestrials invade Earth.
A Quiet Place (JioHotstar) focuses on a mother and father who struggle to survive and raise their children in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by aliens with an acute sense of hearing.
The Book of Eli (Netflix) projects on Eli, a nomad in a post-apocalyptic world who seeks to deliver his copy of a mysterious book to a safe location on the West Coast.
The Martian (Prime Video) centers around an astronaut's struggle to survive on Mars after being left behind and NASA's efforts to return him to Earth.
Mad Max: Fury Road (Netflix) follows Max, who joins forces with Imperator Furiosa against warlord Immortan Joe and his army, leading to a lengthy road battle.
Alien: Romulus (JioHotstar) revolves around six young space colonists who encounter hostile creatures while scavenging a derelict space station.
Oxygen (Netflix) is about a woman who wakes up in a cryogenic chamber with no recollection of how she got there, and she must find a way out before running out of air.
28 Days Later (Prime Video) centers around a bicycle courier who awakens from a coma to discover the accidental release of a highly contagious virus which has caused the breakdown of society.
