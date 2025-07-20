War to Don: TOP 10 Indian action thriller movies that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2025

Bloody Daddy (JioHotstar) depicts the story of an alcoholic police officer who finds himself in trouble after busting a drug deal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War (Prime Video) follows an Indian RAW agent on an assignment to eliminate his former mentor, who has gone rogue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan (Prime Video) centres around an exiled RAW agent, who works with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin, to take down a former RAW agent turned rogue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa: The Rise (Prime Video) is about Pushpa, a daily wage labourer who rises through the ranks of a syndicate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Netflix) follows Vardha, the current prince of Khansaar, who takes the help of Deva when a plan to overthrow him is executed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan (Netflix) follows a man who is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR (JioHotstar) centres around a revolutionary and an officer in the British force, who once shared a deep bond, decide to join forces and fight against the rulers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maharaja (Netflix) tells the story of a barber in Chennai who goes to the police station to retrieve his stolen dustbin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don (Netflix) focuses on Vijay, a lookalike of criminal kingpin Don, who is hired by DCP D'Silva in order to find Don's secrets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal (Netflix) project on Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh, son of a wealthy, powerful industrialist, returns to India and undergoes a remarkable transformation to take vengeance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: My Demon to Vincenzo and Crash Landing On You; Top 10 Korean drama couples with fiery onscreen chemistry

 

 Find Out More