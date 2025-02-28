Warm Bodies to Crimson Peak; TOP 10 romantic horror movies that will leave you shivering
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2025
Here is a list of romantic horror movies to watch.
Ghost (Prime Video) follows Sam, a murdered banker, whose ghost sets out to save his girlfriend, Molly, from the person who killed him through the help of the psychic Oda.
Let The Right One In (Prime Video) centers around Oskar, a twelve-year-old boy who dreams of taking revenge on his bullies. However, he gets help from Eli, a vampire.
Warm Bodies (Prime Video) revolves around a zombie who saves a human and develops feelings for the human. However, their love is challenged because of their differences.
Crimson Peak (JioHotstar) focuses on Edith who ignores her father's warning and marries Sir Thomas Sharpe and when she arrives at the Sharpe mansion, she learns about her husband's secrets.
Thelma (Netflix) is about a shy girl who belongs to a religious family and develops feelings for another student. Later she discovers that her powers could put people around her in danger,
Bram Stoker's Dracula (Prime Video) projects on Vlad Dracula who swears to avenge the death of Elisabeta. Things take a turn when he meets Mina and takes her to be the reincarnation of Elisabeta.
Sun Don't Shine (Prime Video) revolves around Crystal and her boyfriend who goes on a tense and mysterious road trip. As they travel, some sinister spirits gradually emerge.
Thirst (Netflix) focuses on a priest whose life changed for the worse when he willingly participates in a medical experiment and gets affected by vampirism.
Only Lovers Left Alive (Prime Video) centers around a vampire, Adam who is depressed and is reunited with his lover Ava,after centuries. But their relationship is tested with the arrival of Ava, Eve's sister.
Spring (Prime Video) is about Evan, a young man who travels to Italy and pursues a woman named Louise who, unknown to Evan, is not entirely human.
