Watch THESE today on Netflix, Hotstar, Jio Cinema and more on OTT to pass your time
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 27, 2024
"Mission Mangal" is an engrossing adventure movie available on Hotstar that follows a bunch of scientists who show great courage in their first of a kind project to go on Mars.
Netflix's "Salaar" is an intense thriller that chronicles the adventures of Salaar, a formidable and enigmatic character.
Watch the engrossing drama "Bawaal" on Amazon Prime to learn about the intricacies of relationships, family, and society expectations against the setting of contemporary India.
"Raid" via Hotstar: This gripping crime drama, which is based on actual events, tracks an honest income tax officer as he relentlessly investigates systemic corruption.
Jio Cinema's "Bloody Daddy" is a tense and disturbing story about a father's last-ditch efforts to keep his family safe from the grasp of a vicious criminal underworld.
Netflix's "Animal" is a brutal crime drama about betrayal, loyalty, and power conflicts set in the underbelly of Mumbai.
The third chapter of the gripping Tiger series, "Tiger 3" on Amazon Prime, features high-octane action and espionage as Tiger embarks on a new mission to defend his nation.
Netflix's "Dunki" is a charming story of a young woman who overcomes adversity with fortitude and resilience, leading to self-realization and empowerment.
Jio Cinema's "Devdas" is a timeless masterpiece that tells the heartbreaking tale of Devdas and Paro. It is full of passion, heartache, and memorable performances.
