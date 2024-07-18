Watch Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT while waiting for Sweet Home S3

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2024

Flower of Evil: A seemingly ideal family father conceals his troubled background as his wife, a detective, moves closer to figuring out who he really is.

Mouse: After coming across a psychotic serial killer, a rookie detective's life is completely turned upside down.

Voice: By examining auditory cues, a voice profiler and detective work together to apprehend offenders and resolve cases.

Healer: A talented night courier becomes engaged in a plot involving a tabloid writer and a famous reporter.

Kingdom: A crown prince in Joseon-era Korea looks into a mystery sickness that is turning humans into zombies.

Signal: To solve cold cases, a detective from the past and a profiler from the present converse via an enigmatic walkie-talkie.

Vagabond: A stuntman sets off on a perilous quest to learn the truth about the unexplained plane disaster that claimed his nephew's life.

Stranger (Secret Forest): To expose wrongdoing in the prosecutor's office, an emotionless prosecutor collaborates with a detective.

