Watch Top 8 underworld crime thrillers on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 26, 2024
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld on Netflix - A documentary-style series that follows the underworld's rise in Mumbai and the police's attempts to stop it.
Netflix's brutal drama Sacred Games follows a Mumbai police officer who unearths a sinister scheme connected to the city's underbelly.
Apharan: ZEE5/ALTBalaji - A police officer becomes engaged in a kidnapping scheme that takes him into the shadowy underworld.
Rangbaaz: ZEE5 - Showcases the criminal underworld of the 1990s while tracking the ascent and decline of a well-known gangster in Uttar Pradesh.
Paatal Lok: Amazon Prime Video - While looking into an attempted assassination, a jaded police officer delves deeply into the world of crime and corruption.
Based on the actual events surrounding the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, Delhi Crime on Netflix showcases the Delhi Police's investigation.
The brutal and gripping story of power, ambition, and retaliation in the lawless city of Mirzapur can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.
Bard of Blood: Netflix - A spy thriller that follows an ex-RAW agent on a mission and explores espionage and criminality.
