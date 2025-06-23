Weak Hero Class to Boys Over Flowers: TOP 10 high school Korean dramas to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2025

Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.

Weak Hero Class (Netflix) revolves around a studious young man who refuses to back down from the bullies in his class.

Reply 1997 (Prime Video) follows a woman reminiscing about her teenage years with her friends at their high school reunion, where everybody talks about the time.

True Beauty (Netflix) centres around a student who uses make-up to conceal her blemishes. However, she soon befriends a boy who sees her for her true self.

At Eighteen (Prime Video) is about a loner boy who is transferred to another high school. There, he comes across a new life and meets his first love.

Boys Over Flowers (Netflix) centres around Geum Jan Di, who gets a scholarship at an elite school. However, she is picked on by one of the richest and most popular students.

Dream High (Netflix) focuses on a group of individuals who enrol in a popular performing arts school and aspire to become idol stars.

The Heirs (Prime Video) follows two teens from different social backgrounds who reunite at an exclusive high school attended by Korea's ultra-rich, after they meet in LA.

School 2017 (Viki) projects on a group of students who go through several ups and downs, try to cope with their problems, as well as deal with a corrupt system at school.

Love Alarm (Netflix) is about Kim Jojo, who experiences young love while coping with personal adversities, in a world where an app alerts people if they like someone.

Extraordinary You (Viki) follows a high-school girl who finds that she is merely a character from a comic book whose destiny is decided by the writer.

