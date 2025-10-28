Weak Hero to My Name: 10 must-watch short Korean dramas you can binge in a day

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2025

Weak Hero Class 1 is a story of a top student who makes friends for the first time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

D.P. is about a young soldier's duty to hunt down deserters.

Love to Hate You depicts a lawyer and an actor who is on the top of the game.

Splash Splash Love takes place in the life of a girl who chooses to run away from the entrance exam in her college.

Semantic Error narrates the tale of a computer science student..

Move To Heaven is the story of two trauma cleaners who reveal the past tragedies in many lives.

The Witch's Diner shows impotent persons who flock to have a wish-granting magical dish.

The Hymn of Death represents an odd triangle situation of a married playwright and a diva.

Soundtrack #1 tells a story of two best friends who start living together.

My Name is about a police officer who is not visible and who is trying to get to the truth.

