Weak Hero to True Beauty: Top 10 Korean dramas you must watch if you have Netflix subscription
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Oct 22, 2025
Queen of Tears revolves around two individuals who struggle with their relationship after marriage.
Squid Game revolves around people who are forced to play a game.
All of us are Dead centered around a group of students at a school attacked by evil.
Vincenzo revolves around a mafia gangster lawyer who returns to his homeland.
King the Land centered around a charming heir who clashes with his hardworking employee.
Weak Hero revolves around a young man who fights bullies in his class.
Business Proposal centers around a girl who forcefully goes on a blind date with a boy who happens to be her boss.
Crash Landing on You revolves around a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea.
The Legend of the Blue Sea revolves around a mermaid who follows a man who helped her.
True Beauty revolves around a girl who is insecure about her appearance.
