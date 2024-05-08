Wednesday 2 and other much-anticipated web series sequels to look forward to
| May 08, 2024
The second season of Wednesday was announced earlier this year and could be released by the end of this year or next year.
The first part of Bridgerton’s third season will be released this month while the second part will be released the next month.
The fifth and the final season of Stranger Things, one of the most anticipated web series will release this next year.
Prime Video Superhero series, The Boys will come out with its fourth season in June 2024 as per reports.
The Witcher has also been renewed for its fourth and fifth season but Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavil as witcher.
Korean web series set in an Apocalyptic world, All of Us Are Dead also has a season 2 planned for a release.
Squid Game is another Korean thriller web series which will have its second season released this year.
Game of Thrones prequel series, House of Dragons season 2 will release next month, that is June 2024.
The second season of Prime Video web series Outer Range is all set to be released in the month of May 2024.
