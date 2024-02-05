Wednesday to Stranger Things: These 10 popular web series to not return on Netflix in 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
It appears that the second season of One Piece will air in 2025, if not later!
It appears like the second season of The Watcher won't air this year.
Notably absent from the list of TV series coming back to Netflix in 2024 was Sweet Magnolias. Perhaps we'll have to wait till 2025!
It appears like the second season of XO Kitty won't air in 2024.
It's possible that The Recruit season 2 won't premiere until 2025.
Wednesday's second season is scheduled to start production in the spring and won't likely be finished by 2024.
The fifth season of Stranger Things is unlikely to air this year given filming just began last month.
Virgin River might not be released until 2025 as it was not included in Netflix's 2024 TV schedule.
Given that Ginny & Georgia was not included in the 2024 schedule, it is possible that the show may premiere in 2025.
The third season of The Lincoln Lawyer may not air until 2025.
