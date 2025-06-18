Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Top 10 Korean dramas to watch if you love Good Day

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2025

Business Proposal revolves around a CEO who falls in love with his employee.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha follows a dentist who moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo follows a weightlifter who gets attracted to a fitness doctor.

Reply 1988 follows a group of childhood friends who live in the same lane and rely on each other.

Crash Landing on You revolves around a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding accident.

Because This is My First Life follows an overly practical man who marries an inspiring writer.

Bloodhounds centers around two young boxers who join hands with a benevolent moneylender.

The King: Eternal Monarch centers around a Korean king who falls in love with a police officer.

Boys over Flowers follows Geum Jan Di, who gets a scholarship to the elite high school.

King the Land follows the CEO of a luxurious hotel who falls in love with his best employee.

