Weightlifting Fairy to Sassy Go Go: TOP 10 Korean dramas for teenagers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 13, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
School 2017 (Prime Video) focuses on a group of students who go through several ups and downs, try to cope with their problems.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Love So Beautiful (Netflix) follows Shin Sol-i, a cheerful teenager who falls in love with Cha Heon, her neighbour who has trouble expressing his feelings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sassy Go Go (Viki) depicts the story of a group of 18-year-old students who study at a prestigious boarding school.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Roommate Is a Gumiho (Viki) revolves around Shin Woo Yeo, a shape-shifting fox, who discovers that Lee Dam has swallowed his magical bead.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary You (Prime Video) projects on a high-school girl who discovers that she is merely a character from a comic book whose destiny is decided by the writer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Extracurricular (Netflix) is about a teenager who is involved in a dangerous business to pay his tuition fee.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Uncanny Counter (Netflix) centres around So Mun, a high school student with a disability who is enlisted to be part of the Counters, a group of paranormal hunters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cheese in the Trap (Prime Video) centres around Hong Seol, a student from a poor family, who falls in love with a rich and handsome man.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Playful Kiss (Prime Video) projects on a young girl, who confesses her love for her popular classmate, Baek Seung-Jo, but he rejects her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy (Netflix) follows Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifter, who gets attracted to a fitness doctor and is even ready to lose weight for him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Baby Bandito to Mr. Robot: TOP 10 high-octane heist series to watch on OTT platform
Find Out More