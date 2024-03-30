What can you watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 30, 2024
Pink is a courtroom drama that raises social concerns related to women's consent and safety. Netflix is where you can view it.
In the unique drama film Paa, Amitabh Bachchan plays a young child with progeria, a rare genetic condition. accessible via Amazon Prime Video for streaming.
Action Jackson: Known for its intense action scenes, Action Jackson is a Bollywood action masala film starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn. Netflix has it available for streaming.
A romantic comedy-drama, Tanu Weds Manu Returns is a follow-up to the 2011 movie of the same name, which is renowned for its humorous dialogue and eccentric cast. Netflix is where you can view it.
Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film, Brahmastra, features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. Watch via Hotstar.
Golmaal Again is renowned for its ensemble cast and slapstick humor. Accessible via Amazon Prime Video for streaming.
A comedy film called Dhamaal tells the story of four friends who go out to uncover a buried treasure. It's available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Om Shanti Om: Farah Khan's love drama about reincarnation and the movie business, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. accessible via Amazon Prime Video for streaming.
Shah Rukh Khan plays the lead role in the Bollywood action-comedy Main Hoon Na, which tells the tale of a military commander. Netflix has it available for streaming.
