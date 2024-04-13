What Jennifer Did and more unnerving true crime stories to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Apr 13, 2024
What Jennifer Did on Netflix is a chilling tale of a daughter who hired hitmen to kill her parents in Canada.
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is also on Netflix. It narrates the story of Jeffery Dahmer - one of the most notorious serial killers of America.
Dancing on the Grave is on Prime Video. It is a shocking docuseries based on Shakereh Khaleeli murder case.
The Ripper on Netflix is a about the victims of the Yorkshire Ripper murder case. It is chilling!
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal has two seasons. The murder of Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul leads to chilling investigation of family's secrets.
Making a Murderer is about a DNA exoneree who is suspected of a serious crime. What on Netflix.
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi will send chills down your spine. It is about a serial killers who left mutilated bodies outside jail.
Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso is on Netflix. It is a docuseries around Jessica Wongso who is questioned years after her friend's death.
Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case on Netflix will give you sleepless night. The docuseries is about a woman who kills family members using cyanide.
Unseen documentary is on Prime Video. The story is about Anthony Sowell. 11 decomposing bodies of women were found in his house.
