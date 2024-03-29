What to binge watch today on OTT like Netflix and more
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 29, 2024
Badmaash Company: Four pals take a chance on illegal enterprise, expecting to face setbacks as well as rewards.
Guzarish: A discussion on life and death is sparked when a paraplegic magician requests legal authorization for euthanasia.
Rang De Basanti: After seeing a documentary that portrayed liberation fighters, young people nowadays become receptive to the spirit of revolution.
Aisha: A vibrant young woman embarks on a career in matchmaking, learning about herself and falling in love along the way.
Paathshala: A committed educator works hard to improve his students' lives despite obstacles in the classroom.
Gangster: In the murky underworld of crime and passion, love, betrayal, and redemption are entwined.
Life in a Metro: As people's lives cross paths in the busy cityscape, the complexity of metropolitan interactions is revealed.
I Hate Luv Storys: An idealistic woman and a commitment-phobic man discover an unexpected love.
Band Baaja Baaraat: Two driven people overcome both emotional and professional obstacles to launch a wedding planning company.
