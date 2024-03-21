What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and other OTT today

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2024

Tees Maar Khan: Take a lovely retreat by immersing yourself in the realm of humor and heists with this engaging film available on MX Player.

Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon: Take in all the beauty of this vibrant romance, complete with meaningful moments and catchy melodies, as it streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch this moving love movie, Chalte Chalte, on Netflix to learn about the difficulties of relationships in the face of life.

Vivaah: Enjoy this touching story of love and customs on Amazon Prime Video, which is rich in sentimentality and upholds family values.

Don 2: Discover a world of sophisticated criminality and mystery on Disney+ Hotstar, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in an elegant follow-up.

Oye Lucky Lucky Oye: Watch the eccentric travels of a lovable robber on Netflix as he wittily and humorously handles life's ups and downs.

Befikre: Take a trip to Paris with this lighthearted romantic comedy that explores love and relationships in a novel way. It's available on Netflix.

Race 3: Now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, this suspenseful thriller will send you on a twisting and turning rollercoaster.

Krrish: Immerse yourself in the action-packed superhero story on Disney+ Hotstar, which seamlessly combines passion and suspense.

Housefull: This comedy, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well as Hotstar, promises nonstop laughs as hilarious mayhem breaks out.

