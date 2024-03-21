What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and other OTT today
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 21, 2024
Tees Maar Khan: Take a lovely retreat by immersing yourself in the realm of humor and heists with this engaging film available on MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon: Take in all the beauty of this vibrant romance, complete with meaningful moments and catchy melodies, as it streams on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Watch this moving love movie, Chalte Chalte, on Netflix to learn about the difficulties of relationships in the face of life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vivaah: Enjoy this touching story of love and customs on Amazon Prime Video, which is rich in sentimentality and upholds family values.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Don 2: Discover a world of sophisticated criminality and mystery on Disney+ Hotstar, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in an elegant follow-up.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Oye Lucky Lucky Oye: Watch the eccentric travels of a lovable robber on Netflix as he wittily and humorously handles life's ups and downs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Befikre: Take a trip to Paris with this lighthearted romantic comedy that explores love and relationships in a novel way. It's available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Race 3: Now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, this suspenseful thriller will send you on a twisting and turning rollercoaster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Krrish: Immerse yourself in the action-packed superhero story on Disney+ Hotstar, which seamlessly combines passion and suspense.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Housefull: This comedy, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well as Hotstar, promises nonstop laughs as hilarious mayhem breaks out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean hair care hacks that are easy to follow
Find Out More